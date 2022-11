News From Law.com

McDonald's Legal is bolstering its social and environmental efforts while achieving amicable resolutions to numerous impactful disputes. The company has established several global ambitions that the company plans to achieve by the year 2050. McDonald's is the winner of Corporate Counsel's U.S. Legal Department of the Year Award 2022.By the end

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 16, 2022, 5:07 AM