Since Christi Cox joined Epirus in July 2021, she's helped the company—which develops "directed energy" systems that can take down drones—ring up a string of successes. The includes a $200 million funding round and key deals that have accelerated the company's growth. Cox is winner of the 2022 Startup Solo GC of the Year.

November 14, 2022, 6:40 AM