Raj Aji's contributions to Bill.com include helping execute a blizzard of complex transactions, including the company's 2019 initial public offering, the $2.5 billion acquisition of DivvyPay in June 2021, the $625 million acquisition of Invoice2go in September 2021 and the completion of nearly $2 billion in debt and equity offerings in September 2021.

Fintech

November 14, 2022, 6:52 AM