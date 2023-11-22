Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer Talks Key Takeaways From This...

News From Law.com

Best Lawyers unveiled the 14th edition of its annual Best Law Firms rankings on Nov. 2, marking its first independently published rankings on their digital platform. The group took more than 97,000 client submissions, more than 2.8 million Best Law Firms votes and more than 13.7 million evaluations of more than 23,000 firms to compile its rankings, which included both national and regional recognitions. Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer told Law.com that the 2024 list saw an increase of more than 50% more lawyers voting on their peers, which he credited to the organization's commitment to listening to peers and clients in the law.

