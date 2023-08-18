Best Lawyers Acquires Digital Marketing Company Good2bSocial...

News From Law.com

Peer review research and attorney accolades company Best Lawyers has announced the acquisition of digital marketing agency Good2bSocial, effective immediately. According to a joint press release, the acquisition is an "expansion" of the companies' services aimed at supporting the needs of legal professionals across the industry. Good2bSocial's contribution will be improving the online presence of attorneys and law firms while helping them reach more clients, the press release said.

