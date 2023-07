Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz on Friday removed a trade dress lawsuit against JMart Brooklyn to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Miles L. Prince on behalf of Best International Trading, accuses JMart of using a confusingly similar trade dress in the sale of a similar frozen seafood tofu product. The case is 2:23-cv-05716, Best International Trading, Inc. v. Jmart Brooklyn et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 15, 2023, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Best International Trading, Inc.

defendants

Does 1 to 20

Jmart Brooklyn

defendant counsels

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims