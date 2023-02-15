New Suit - Copyright

Ballard Spahr filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Benjamin Berger Publishing and other plaintiffs. The suit targets the After Midnight Group, Brian Asmus, Christopher Diebold and Anne E. Loff for unlicensed public performances of the plaintiffs’ copyrighted musical compositions at the Midnight Group's bar and grill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-00375, Best Coffee in Town et al v. The After Midnight Group VII, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 12:58 PM