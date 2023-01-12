New Suit - Contract

Best Buy sued Ashley Home Store Thursday in New Jersey District Court in relation to alleged breaches of a sublease agreement. The lawsuit, brought by Robins Kaplan, centers on allegations that Ashley Home left its rented property in a state of disrepair and failed to remove certain alterations it made during its tenancy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00161, Best Buy Stores, L.P. v. Factory Direct Of Secaucus, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 12, 2023, 4:09 PM