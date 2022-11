Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon & Polscer on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Sentinel Insurance, a Hartford company, to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Miller Nash Graham & Dunn on behalf of Best Buy Floors, which challenges denial of commercial liability claims. The case is 2:22-cv-01669, Best Buy Floors, Inc. v. Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd.

Insurance

November 22, 2022, 7:30 PM