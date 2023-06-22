Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against ESA Management LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Velarde & Velarde on behalf of a former general manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she filed complaints regarding health and safety concerns. The case is 8:23-cv-01111, Bessett v. ESA Management, LLC, a North Carolina Limited Liability company et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 22, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Theresa Bessett

defendants

Does 1-25, inclusive,

ESA Management, LLC, a North Carolina Limited Liability company

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination