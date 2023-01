New Suit - Patent

Micron Technology, an Idaho-based producer of computer processing equipment, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case, which asserts a single patent related to semiconductors, was brought by Caldwell Cassady & Curry and the Dacus Firm on behalf of BeSang Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00028, BeSang Inc. v. Micron Technology Inc et al.

Technology

January 24, 2023, 10:38 AM