O'Melveny & Myers partner Susannah K. Howard has entered an appearance for Aetna, a health care insurance company, in a pending civil rights class action. The action, filed April 17 in California Northern District Court, accuses the health insurer of engaging in sex discrimination by denying lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or nonbinary individuals equal access to fertility treatment. The suit was filed by Altshuler Berzon LLP; Liu Person-Fisher LLP; and the National Women's Law Center. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 5:23-cv-01849, Berton v. Aetna Inc. et al.

June 02, 2023, 6:30 AM

