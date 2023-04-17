New Suit - Class Action

Aetna was hit with a civil rights class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The complaint accuses the health insurer of engaging in sex discrimination by denying lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex or nonbinary individuals equal access to fertility treatment. The suit was filed by Altshuler Berzon LLP, Liu Person-Fisher LLP and the National Women's Law Center. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01849, Berton v. Aetna Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 17, 2023, 12:53 PM

