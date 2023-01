New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

RealPage, Greystar Real Estate Partners and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust class action on Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Scott + Scott and Korein Tillery, is part of a wave of cases accusing property owners of conspiring to fix lease rates through RealPage's rent analytics software. The case is 2:23-cv-00018, Bertlshofer v. RealPage Inc. et al.

Real Estate

January 05, 2023, 2:38 PM