Who Got The Work

Sarah E. Atlas of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Reading International in a pending digital privacy class action. The case, filed Feb. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant monitors users’ video-viewing activity on its website www.AngelikaFilmCenter.com using tracking pixels and reports the user data to Facebook for marketing purposes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:24-cv-00750, Berryman v. Reading International, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 18, 2024, 10:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Haley Berryman

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Reading International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 890/