Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Whole Foods Market to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, arising from alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act and disability bias, was filed by a pro se plaintiff formerly employed as a grocery team lead. The case is 2:23-cv-00819, Berry v. Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 01, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Ney Berry

defendants

Whole Foods Market Pacific Northwest, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination