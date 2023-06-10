Brett J. Miller of Butzel Long has entered an appearance for the Board of Governors of Wayne State University and the dean of its medical school in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action, filed April 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Goodman Hurwitz & James and NachtLaw, brings claims on behalf of Stanley M. Berry. The plaintiff alleges that he was denied a promotion to chair the university's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology after raising concerns regarding bias against Black patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 2:23-cv-10981, Berry v. Wayne State University, Board of Governors of et al.
June 10, 2023, 11:38 AM