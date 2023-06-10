Who Got The Work

Brett J. Miller of Butzel Long has entered an appearance for the Board of Governors of Wayne State University and the dean of its medical school in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action, filed April 26 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Goodman Hurwitz & James and NachtLaw, brings claims on behalf of Stanley M. Berry. The plaintiff alleges that he was denied a promotion to chair the university's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology after raising concerns regarding bias against Black patients. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge F. Kay Behm, is 2:23-cv-10981, Berry v. Wayne State University, Board of Governors of et al.

June 10, 2023

Stanley M. Berry

Goodman And Hurwitz

Nacht & Roumel, P.C.

Board of Governors of Wayne State University

Patricia Wilkerson-Uddyback

Satinder Kaur

Wael Sakr

Wayne State University, Board of Governors of

Butzel Long

