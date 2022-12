Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Cain & Acquaviva on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, and USAA Casualty Insurance Company to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by Red Dirt Legal on behalf of Denise R. Berry. The case is 5:22-cv-01052, Berry v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company et al.

