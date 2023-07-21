Removed To Federal Court

Amazon.com removed an employment class action on Thursday to California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Righetti Glugoski PC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with accurate wage statements and were not fully compensated after departing from employment with the defendant. Amazon.com is represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 3:23-cv-03614, Berry v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 21, 2023, 7:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Cheyenne Berry

defendants

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination