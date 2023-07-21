Amazon.com removed an employment class action on Thursday to California Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Righetti Glugoski PC on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with accurate wage statements and were not fully compensated after departing from employment with the defendant. Amazon.com is represented by Greenberg Traurig. The case is 3:23-cv-03614, Berry v. Amazon.com Services LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
July 21, 2023, 7:07 AM