Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Ajix Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Childers Law on behalf of an employee claiming age discrimination and denial of religious exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 0:23-cv-60779, Berroa v. Ajix, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 27, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Amparo Berroa

Plaintiffs

Childerslaw, LLC

Childers Law, LLC

defendants

Ajix, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination