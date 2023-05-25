New Suit - Employment

Boies Schiller Flexner filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ryan Berris, former CEO and revival developer of supercar manufacturer De Tomaso Automobili Holdings NA . The complaint pursues claims against financier Sung-Fung Choi, Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. and its CEO Hun Weng Lui. According to the suit, Berris was forced out of his role after he voiced concerns about an intended SPAC merger between De Tomaso and Genesis, alleging that Choi and his associates appeared to be laying the groundwork for a classic 'pump and dump' scheme. The suit also pursues corporate waste and defamation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04305, Berris v. Choi et al.

Automotive

May 25, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Berris

Plaintiffs

Boies Schiller Flexner

defendants

De Tomaso Automobili Holdings N.A. LLC

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp.

Hin Weng Lui

Sung-Fung Choi

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract