New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Delta Air Lines was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Central District Court arising from Delta's claim of being a 'carbon-neutral' airline. The complaint, filed by Haderlein & Kouyoumdjian and Russell Law, contends that the airline falsely advertises itself as being carbon neutral since 2020 despite issues with the carbon offset market that make the claim misleading, including inaccurate accounting and vendors taking credit for offset projects that would have occurred regardless of market investment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04150, Berrin v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 30, 2023, 12:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Mayanna Berrin

Plaintiffs

Haderlein And Kouyoumdjian LLP

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract