Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Evolve Cellular Inc. and Lowell Feldman to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, for the defendant's alleged failure to pay wages, was filed by Sherin and Lodgen on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-11433, Berrey v. Evolve Cellular Inc.

Telecommunications

June 27, 2023, 2:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Alan Berrey

defendants

Evolve Cellular, Inc.

Lowell Feldman

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract