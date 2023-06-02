Counsel at Hill Ward Henderson on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com Services LLC and Essential Mart to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of K.H.A and Megan L. Garcia Law on behalf of Hind Berrada, Nabbil Louzi Berrada and their minor child. The complaint contends that a defective child bicycle seat sold by the defendants caused the minor plaintiff’s leg to become caught in a bicycle wheel. The case is 6:23-cv-01035, Berrada et al v. Amazon.Com Services LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
June 02, 2023, 5:59 PM