Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hill Ward Henderson on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Amazon.com Services LLC and Essential Mart to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of K.H.A and Megan L. Garcia Law on behalf of Hind Berrada, Nabbil Louzi Berrada and their minor child. The complaint contends that a defective child bicycle seat sold by the defendants caused the minor plaintiff’s leg to become caught in a bicycle wheel. The case is 6:23-cv-01035, Berrada et al v. Amazon.Com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 02, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Hind Berrada

Nabbil Louzi Berrada

Zayd Ryan Berrada, a minor child

Plaintiffs

The Law Offices Of K.H.A

Megan L. Garcia Law

defendants

Amazon.Com Services LLC

Essential Mart

defendant counsels

Hill Ward Henderson

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims