Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Medina McKelvey LLP on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Anheuser-Busch InBev, the multinational beverage giant based in Belgium, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Jackson Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-02575, Bernstein v. PayReel, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 06, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Josef Bernstein

defendants

Anheuser-Busch, LLC

160over90

Endeavor Operating Company, LLC

PayReel, Inc.

defendant counsels

Medina Mckelvey LLP

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches