Attorneys at Medina McKelvey LLP on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Anheuser-Busch InBev, the multinational beverage giant based in Belgium, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Jackson Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-02575, Bernstein v. PayReel, Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 06, 2023, 5:30 AM