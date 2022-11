Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cathcart & Dooley on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and Christopher Bayouth to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Warhawk Legal and Bernstein Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of Leonard David Bernstein, stems from bodily injury claims in connection with a shooting incident. The case is 5:22-cv-01009, Bernstein et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.