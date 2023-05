Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wiggin and Dana and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Pfizer and Cintas, a Cincinnati-based supplier of corporate uniforms and supplies, to Connecticut District Court. The complaint was filed by the Anderson Law Firm on behalf of Bruce A. Bernier. The case is 3:23-cv-00665, Bernier v. Pfizer Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 22, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce A. Bernier

defendants

Cintas Corporate Services, Inc.

Cintas Corporation No. 2

Pfizer, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wiggin and Dana

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims