Karen R. Glickstein, Desirae F. Demore and Jessica M. McDowell of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Midwest Contracting Services, doing business as R&B Trucking, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed June 19 in Kansas District Court by the Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of an end dump driver who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for speaking to her co-worker about her mental health diagnosis and contends that she was subjected to gender- and disability-based discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree, is 2:23-cv-02277, Bernier v. Midwest Contracting Services, LLC.
Transportation & Logistics
August 04, 2023, 8:03 AM