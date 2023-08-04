Who Got The Work

Karen R. Glickstein, Desirae F. Demore and Jessica M. McDowell of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Midwest Contracting Services, doing business as R&B Trucking, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed June 19 in Kansas District Court by the Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of an end dump driver who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for speaking to her co-worker about her mental health diagnosis and contends that she was subjected to gender- and disability-based discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree, is 2:23-cv-02277, Bernier v. Midwest Contracting Services, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

August 04, 2023, 8:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Rhonda Bernier

Plaintiffs

Cornerstone Law Firm

defendants

Midwest Contracting Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination