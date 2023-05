Who Got The Work

Souhila El Moussaoui of Frost Brown Todd has entered an appearance for PharMerica Logistics Services, LLC in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The complaint, filed March 23 in Kentucky Western District Court by Bruckner Burch PLLC, accuses the defendant of failing to pay lawful overtime to pharmacists. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Simpson III, is 3:23-cv-00142, Berner v. PharMerica Logistics Services, LLC.

Health Care

May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM

