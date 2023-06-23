New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Mondelez International, the global manufacturer of snack brands including Nabisco, was hit with a data breach class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Murphy Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 100 Mondelez employees vulnerable to a cyberattack in Feb. 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04001, Berndt v. Mondelez Global LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 1:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Berndt

Plaintiffs

Milberg Grossman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Mondelez Global LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims