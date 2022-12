Who Got The Work

Shook, Hardy & Bacon partner Erin Bolan Hines has entered an appearance for Dhaliwal Labs North in a pending biometric privacy class action. The case was filed Nov. 16 in Illinois Northern District Court by Vlahakis Law on behalf of employees required to use the defendant's biometric timekeeping system. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:22-cv-06418, Bernard et al v. Dhaliwal Labs North, LLC.

Illinois

December 31, 2022, 11:56 AM