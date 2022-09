New Suit - ERISA

Prudential Financial and Pride Industries Short and Long Term Disability Insurance Plan were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The court case, over disputed disability benefits, was brought by DarrasLaw on behalf of Elizabeth Bernal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01721, Bernal v. The Prudential Ins. Co. of America et al.

September 29, 2022, 5:52 PM