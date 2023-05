Removed To Federal Court

Keurig Dr Pepper, Mott's, Seven Up and Snapple removed an employment class action on Thursday to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Kokozian Law Firm, claims that the defendants use credit report information to make hiring decisions. The defendants are represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 5:23-cv-00848, Bernal v. Mott's, LLP et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 11, 2023, 8:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Manuel Bernal

defendants

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc.

Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Mott's, LLP

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws