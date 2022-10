Who Got The Work

Emily M. Petroski of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Legal Aid and Defender Association Inc. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se by Caroline Bermudez Jomaa on Aug. 25 in Michigan Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts, is 2:22-cv-11997, Bermudez Jomaa v. Legal Aid and Defender Association Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 10, 2022, 5:11 AM