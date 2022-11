Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spilman Thomas & Battle on Monday removed a lawsuit against Harsco, a supplier of industrial products and services, to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Dickey Law Group on behalf of Michael Berman. The case is 3:22-cv-04173, Berman v. Harsco Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2022, 11:42 AM