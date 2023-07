New Suit

Post & Schell filed an insurance lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Berkshire Life Ins. Co. of America. The suit seeks a declaration nullifying a disability benefits policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03673, Berkshire Life Ins. Co. Of America v. Ramirez.

July 10, 2023, 2:09 PM

Berkshire Life Ins. Co. Of America

Post & Schell

Dr. Alexander Ramirez

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute