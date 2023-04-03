New Suit - Contract

Bank of America was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court. The court action was brought by Belser Law Firm on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway in a dispute concerning the rights to bonded contract funds arising from a breach of contract involving the incomplete construction of various military buildings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01334, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance v. Bank of America Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 3:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Belser And Belser

Belser And Belser PA

defendants

Bank of America Corporation

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract