Hinshaw & Culbertson filed an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Co. The complaint, which pursues claims against night club Toxic Lounge and other defendants, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit arising from a drive-by shooting. According to the complaint, the defendants misrepresented Toxic Lounge as a family restaurant in order to obtain insurance coverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01417, Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Company v. Hernandez et al.

July 27, 2023, 3:23 PM

