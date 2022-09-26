Who Got The Work

Brian P. Molzahn of Hall & Evans has entered an appearance for Nick Cavalluzzi in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, over disputed property damage claims arising from a fire, was filed Aug. 12 in Colorado District Court by Knight Nicastro Mackay on behalf of Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez, is 1:22-cv-02059, Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Company v. 11800 East Colfax Ozb, LLC et al.

Insurance

September 26, 2022, 9:58 AM