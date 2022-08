New Suit - Contract

K&L Gates filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Berkshire Bank. The suit, targeting Reagan Houston Legg Jr. and Time Fitness Inc., seeks to recover more that $450,000 in principal plus accrued interest that the defendants owe the plaintiff from defaulting under a loan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00741, Berkshire Bank v. Time Fitness, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 30, 2022, 11:37 AM