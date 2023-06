New Suit - Contract

Spencer Fane filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of Berkshire Bank. The suit, centered on a $575,000 loan agreement, pursues claims against Breakthrough & Marketing & Design & Technology and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00389, Berkshire Bank v. Breakthrough + Marketing + Design Technology Inc. et al.

Missouri

June 07, 2023, 8:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Berkshire Bank

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

defendants

Breakthrough+Marketing+Design Technology Inc.

Jose J. Velez-Colon

Nativo Plus, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract