Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Simmons Jannace DeLuca on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against TJX subsidiary Marshalls of MA Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Yankowitz Law Firm on behalf of Tereza Berkowitz. The case is 1:22-cv-05019, Berkowitz v. Marshalls of Ma, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 24, 2022, 3:20 PM