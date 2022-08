Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and online travel agency Gotogate Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged unauthorized credit card charges, was filed by Connor Law on behalf of Lisa Berkman. The case is 2:22-cv-02742, Berkman v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.