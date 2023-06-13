New Suit

Phelps Dunbar filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Berkley Specialty Insurance Co. The suit seeks to declare that Berkley has no duty to defend or indemnify Edgewood Holding Corp. and Rtd Phase I Ltd. in an underlying wrongful death action brought by the Estate of Rafael Santiago-Bailey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01319, Berkley Specialty Insurance Company v. Edgewood Holding Corp. et al.

June 13, 2023, 4:30 AM

