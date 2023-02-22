New Suit

Berkley Regional Insurance, as subrogee Atmos Energy, sued Green Metal Recycling and Texas Industrial Scrap Iron & Metal Co. Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, brought by Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser, stems from a series of thefts of brass and copper valves perpetuated at an Atmos facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00181, Berkley Regional Insurance Company v. Texas Industrial Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 22, 2023, 12:07 PM