New Suit

W.R. Berkley filed a lawsuit as subrogee of Atmos Energy Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The court action, filed by Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser, targets Green Metal Recycling and Texas Industrial Scrap Iron & Metal Co. for allegedly stealing valuable copper and brass valves from an Atmos facility in Fort Worth. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00151, Berkley Regional Insurance Company v. Texas Industrial Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 7:44 PM