Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Babst, Calland, Clements and Zomnir on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Caterpillar to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, which arises from property damage claims resulting from a fire caused by an allegedly defective piece of construction equipment, was filed by Andracki Sysak & Artman and Nielsen, Zehe & Antas on behalf of Berkley National Insurance as subrogee of A. Liberoni Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00123, Berkley National Insurance Company v. Caterpillar Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 25, 2023, 5:33 PM