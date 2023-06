New Suit

Frost Brown Todd filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of Berkley National Insurance Co. The complaint seeks a declaration that Berkley National's policy does not provide a defense or indemnification to Devon G. Bell in an underlying personal injury action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01018, Berkley National Insurance Company v. Bell et al.

Insurance

June 10, 2023, 11:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Berkley National Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Frost Brown Todd

defendants

Devon G. Bell

Tara Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute