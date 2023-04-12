New Suit - Contract

Berkley Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical, Marx NJ Group and other defendants on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by White & Williams, seeks indemnification and access to books and records based on the defendants' alleged default under various construction bonds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00615, Berkley Insurance Co. v. Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Berkley Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

White and Williams

defendants

Angela Marx

Joseph Marx

Marx NJ Group, LLC

Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical, Inc.

Nancy Marx

Thomas Marx, Sr.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract