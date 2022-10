New Suit

W.R. Berkley sued Kenneth F. Levin & Associates and other defendants Friday in California Central District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of W. R. Berkley in an underlying legal malpractice lawsuit. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07881, Berkley Insurance Company v. Levin et al.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:02 PM